Roundup: Trey Flowers (shoulder) activated from PUP

Trey Flowers is one step closer to a return.

The Detroit Lions activated the defensive end from the active/physically unable to perform list on Saturday, the team announced.

Flowers, who signed a five-year, $90 million contract in March, opened training camp on the PUP list after undergoing a procedure on his shoulder this offseason.

In his four seasons with the New England Patriots, Flowers contributed 164 tackles, 21 sacks, five forced fumbles and six pass deflections in 46 appearances (37 starts). He also won two Super Bowl rings during that stint with the first coming under the watch of Matt Patricia.

The Lions also placed wide receiver Jermaine Kearse, who broke his leg in Thursday's preseason game, and defensive tackle Darius Kilgo on injured reserve Saturday.

Veteran quarterback Josh Johnson and running back Justin Stockton inked deals with the team. While the Lions parted ways with cornerback Tarvarus McFadden.

Other news we're monitoring around the league:

1. Former safety/cornerback Lardarius Webb is retiring a Baltimore Raven, the team announced Saturday. Webb played for the entirety of his nine-year career with the Ravens and won a Super Bowl ring in 2013, prior to his release in March 2018. He finishes his NFL tenure with 480 tackles, 15 interceptions, 1 defensive TD, 91 pass deflections, 17 tackles for a loss, nine QB hits and five sacks.

2. The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the addition of rookie tight end Carson Meier to their 90-man roster.