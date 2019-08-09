ATN Podcast: AB drama; teams you aren't talking about

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- bring you all of the latest news around the NFL, including the most recent development with Antonio Brown and the Raiders (6:25), Duke Johnson being traded to the Texans (14:37) and the latest with the Saints no-call lawsuit (20:35). There is tons of information from all the preseason opener action (30:40) and the heroes get feisty about teams nobody is talking about... or maybe just them (44:05).

