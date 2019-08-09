Bucs' Vita Vea avoids major knee injury following MRI

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received positive news regarding Vita Vea.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that following his MRI, the defensive tackle does not require surgery on his injured knee and should be able to return within the first four weeks of the season, per sources informed of the injury.

Rapoport added Vea should miss minimal game time.

Vea injured his knee in practice on Tuesday and needed a few days for the swelling to go down before he could get a clear MRI.

Even if he misses the start of the season, that Vea avoided a major knee injury should bring a huge sigh of relief to the Bucs.

The second-year behemoth is slated to start at nose tackle next to free-agent acquisition Ndamukong Suh. When he finally got healthy down the stretch last season, the 24-year-old came on strong, proving to be a load versus the run and a pestering big man pushing the pocket versus the pass.

Tampa expected a big leap from Vea in Year 2. When the tackle returns from his latest injury the hope is he will continue the impressive form he showed late last season.