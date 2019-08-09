Andrew Luck (calf) will miss next three Colts practices

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received positive news regarding Vita Vea.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that following his MRI, the defensive tackle does not require surgery on his injured knee and should be able to return within the first four weeks of the season, per sources informed of the injury.

Rapoport added Vea should miss minimal game time.

Vea injured his knee in practice on Tuesday and needed a few days for the swelling to go down before he could get a clear MRI.

Even if he misses the start of the season, that Vea avoided a major knee injury should bring a huge sigh of relief to the Bucs.

The second-year behemoth is slated to start at nose tackle next to free-agent acquisition Ndamukong Suh. When he finally got healthy down the stretch last season, the 24-year-old came on strong, proving to be a load versus the run and a pestering big man pushing the pocket versus the pass.

Tampa expected a big leap from Vea in Year 2. When the tackle returns from his latest injury the hope is he will continue the impressive form he showed late last season.

Here is other injury news we're tracking Friday:

1. Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich told reporters quarterback Andrew Luck (calf) won't return to practice Saturday, Sunday or Monday, per Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan.

"Continuing to progress with his strength, still a degree of pain that he's not comfortable with," Reich said. "Obviously we're not comfortable with putting him out there. We're going to continue to work with our medical staff on the plan moving forward."

Luck suffered the calf injury in April and then missed all of the Colts' offseason team activities and minicamp. He's been available for just three training camp practices, all as a limited participant. Indy's franchise QB recently noted he felt like something would pull during certain movements.

Reich said he and general manager Chris Ballard are considering keeping a third quarterback on the roster to begin the season.

2. Eagles backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld underwent surgery Friday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson said Sudfeld, who suffered a broken wrist on his non-throwing arm in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, is not expected to be sidelined for the season. The Eagles don't have any immediate plans to sign another backup and will use Cody Kessler in that role, per Rapoport.