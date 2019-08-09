Falcons GM: Julio Jones' new deal 'around the corner'

The Atlanta Falcons aren't worried about Julio Jones' contract situation. Until a new deal is signed, however, questions will persist.

Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff joined the team's broadcast during Thursday night's preseason tilt versus the Miami Dolphins and hinted a deal could get done sooner rather than later.

"He's in a great spot, we're in a great spot," Dimitroff said, via the team's official website. "We continue to have our negotiations. I'm confident, I don't have an exact timeline, but I'm not concerned about it, he's not concerned about it ... It's just a matter of where it's all going to land. As you know, you get a little creative and see how it is. I think it's around the corner."

Dimitroff has insisted he's ready to make Jones the highest-paid receiver. Jones has repeatedly said everything is good, and he's not worried about a deal getting done. Perhaps the receiver is waiting to see if any other wideout gets a deal that surpasses Michael Thomas before firming his demands? Either way, neither is fretting the situation.

With a month before the Falcons kick off their regular season, Dimitroff has time to cross the Is and dot the Ts on Julio's new deal before games matter.