Where to watch Preseason games in the UK

PRESEASON FOOTBALL IS UNDERWAY

You can watch all the games live in the UK!

If you are a NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscriber you can watch every Preseason game LIVE!

In addition to all regular season games live*, NFL Game Pass Season Pro subscribers have access to the brand-new Watch with RedZone feature. Fans are now able to split their screens to watch their favourite team, and NFL RedZone at the same time.

Subscribers are also able to have their football fix anytime with access to NFL Network live 24/7 and hours of original programming such as Hard Knocks, A Football Life and so much more.

NFL Game Pass is now more engaging than ever with an updated app across mobile devices. Fans are now able to see live stats on their phones and tablets thanks to the new DIVA player. For the 2019 season, full broadcast games, Game In 40, and highlights are all available to download the morning after the games, giving fans the ability to catch up with their favourite team on their morning commute.

NFL Game Pass Season Pro Key Features

200+ live and on demand games

Watch with RedZone

NFL RedZone live

Downloadable game broadcasts, game in 40, highlights, and original content

Available on mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4

Operates on up to 5 devices simultaneously

Click HERE to find out more about NFL Game Pass and find a plan that suits you best.

*Additional blackout restrictions apply in the UK and Republic of Ireland

If you have registered for Game Pass FREE you can 57 of the 65 Preseason games LIVE. Game Pass FREE features include:

NFL Network Live 24/7

Watch on multiple devices

Content downloads

Game highlights

The first chance to see your team in action!



Here's all the week 1 Preseason Games ï¿½ï¿½



You can watch all games for FREE on NFL Game Pass pic.twitter.com/vqh03FP7TP â NFL UK (@NFLUK) August 8, 2019

And if you are a Sky Sports viewer you can watch these 4 games live as well: