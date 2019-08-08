Jets-Giants resumes after hour-long weather delay

Fireworks on the field in East Rutherford gave way to an hour-long weather delay.

The preseason game between the New York Jets and New York Giants was suspended due to severe weather with 1:23 to go in the first quarter at 7:39 p.m. local time. The delay lasted one hour and play at 8:38 p.m.

The Giants were leading the Jets, 7-6, at the time of the delay. Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones each led touchdown drives before storms paused play.