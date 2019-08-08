Eagles hold Carson Wentz out of preseason game

Carson Wentz's return will wait for another day.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback won't play in the team's first preseason game Thursday night versus the Tennessee Titans, per multiple reporters from Lincoln Financial Field.

Nate Sudfeld will get the start.

Wentz is coming off a back injury that waylaid the end of his 2018 campaign -- the second straight year he watched Nick Foles lead the Eagles down the stretch.

The back issue bothered Wentz as recently as April, but by all accounts, he's looked brilliant during training camp and back to his MVP-caliber self. With a massive new contract to live up to, the regular season is all that matters for Wentz.

This week the quarterback said that playing in the preseason wasn't vital for him to be ready for Week 1.

"Preseason's helpful, but I don't think it's a necessity," Wentz said after practice Tuesday, via NBC Sports Philly. "No matter how much I'm out there I'll be confident in Week 1. ... I think a little bit is helpful. But it's definitely never needed."

And it definitely won't happen this week. We'll see down the road if he touches the pigskin at all during preseason action.