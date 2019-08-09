NFL's best secondary? Bears, Patriots, Ravens among teams with a case

The days of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" and Denver's "No Fly Zone" are gone. Neither team -- whose feared secondaries have both disintegrated in recent years -- was in Pro Football Focus' top 10 secondaries ranking at the end of 2018.

The top three spots on that list went to the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. But that's all in the past.

With the NFL Kickoff Game just weeks away, we have one simple question: Which team boasts the best secondary heading into the 2019 season?