Bears, Patriots among NFL's best secondaries heading into 2019

The days of Seattle's "Legion of Boom" and Denver's "No Fly Zone" are gone. Neither team -- whose feared secondaries have both disintegrated in recent years -- was in Pro Football Focus' top 10 secondaries ranking at the end of 2018.

Solidifying the top three spots in that list were the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers. But that's all in the past.

Now that the 2019 NFL regular season is just weeks away, we have just one question: Which team boasts the best secondary heading into this season?