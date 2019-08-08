Jon Gruden won't 'get into the nature' of Brown's feet

Jon Gruden said he was disappointed about not getting the party started with Antonio Brown last week. Upon reports surfacing that his star wide receiver's foot injury is the result of not wearing proper footwear while in a cryogenic therapy chamber, Gruden isn't saying anything really.

The Raiders coach is clearly just frustrated by the frostbite.

"I'm not going to get into the nature of his feet," Gruden told reporters Thursday, per The Athletic. "I'm just not."

It's hard to blame Gruden after the team traded multiple draft picks to the Steelers for Brown and then handed him a $50 million contract. Thus far the All-Pro wideout has barely been available for Oakland's offseason and preseason work.

Gruden originally thought Brown, who was on the NFI list at the start of training camp, would be fully available by now. Instead, A.B. remains day to day with no definitive end to his ailment in sight.

Meanwhile, the the party is starting for the rest of the team this weekend, as the Raiders kick off their preseason in a meeting with the 49ers. Oakland could also be missing guard Gabe Jackson, who was carted off the practice field Thursday after suffering a leg injury.

Jackson struggled to put pressure on one of his legs as several members of the team checked on him, per The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Gruden said he is "concerned, obviously" about the Raiders' starting right guard.