DDFP: Saquon Barkley vs. Le'Veon Bell; A.B.'s transition

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by digital wall of fame member -- Shaun O'Hara! The guys kibitz about a bunch of football topics including why Shaun wore number 60 (4:55), Ryan Kalil coming out of retirement (6:50), why the Eagles are a dominant team (29:00), how Eli Manning looks in training camp (33:15) and can Odell Beckham coexist with Baker Mayfield (49:40)? Shek and Shaun also debate who will have a better 2019 season: Saquon Barkley or Le'Veon Bell (14:43); and Antonio Brown's strange exit from Pittsburgh (52:00).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

