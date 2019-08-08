Chiefs signing CB Morris Claiborne to 1-year contract

Morris Claiborne is finally off the market.

The veteran cornerback is signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $3 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the development.

Claiborne will miss the first four games of the 2019 season after being suspended for violating the substance abuse policy. According to Rapoport, the Chiefs were aware of the discipline when they began negotiating with the eighth-year defensive back. Claiborne's deal includes a max of $1.5 million in incentives but does not account for what he'll be docked by the suspension.

He spent the past two seasons with the Jets, setting career highs in 2018 in tackles (57), interceptions (2) and passes defensed (14). His first five seasons came with the Cowboys, who selected Claiborne with the sixth overall pick of the 2012 draft.

Claiborne has been a starter virtually his entire career but will likely have to win a job in Kansas City, which listed Kendall Fuller and Bashaud Breeland on its first team in the team's unofficial depth chart from this week.