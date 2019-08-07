ATN: Hard Knocks, Cold Feet and Playoff Predictions

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler -- brings you all of the latest news around the league including Antonio Brown dealing with frostbitten feet (4:25), more bad news for the Cowboys (12:53) and coach Freddie Kitchens threatening to fire anybody who leaks information (22:49). The first episode of "Hard Knocks" with the Oakland Raiders premiered and it was juicy (27:31). The heroes want to be the first ones to predict who will slide in and who slides out of the playoffs this year (44:15).

Listen to the podcast below: