Niners' Nick Bosa, Jason Verrett to get MRIs on ankles

San Francisco's injury woes continued on Wednesday afternoon.

Niners defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Jason Verrett will both undergo MRIs on their ankles after exiting practice with apparent injuries, the Niners announced, per multiple beat reporters.

Both first-year 49ers, Bosa appeared to injure his lower right leg in Wednesday's practice, while Verrett left the field early.

Niners defensive coordinator Robert Saleh intimated after practice that neither injury was expected to be serious, but San Francisco is clearly taking precautions with two highly regarded defensive starters.

This one-two punch of an update is notable because both Bosa and Verrett have recent injury history. The 2019 second-overall pick missed the offseason program with a bum hamstring and sat out most of his 2018 season at Ohio State with a core muscle injury.

Snakebitten for three seasons now, Verrett has played just five games since 2016 after suffering injuries to his ACL and Achilles. He joined San Francisco in free agency on a prove-it deal.

They weren't the only Niners to suffer apparent injuries on Wednesday afternoon. Receiver Marquise Goodwin also missed part of practice with an apparent right leg injury but later returned to the proceedings.

A serious injury to either Bosa or Verrett would be disappointing for a defense that hasn't been shy to hype up the newcomers and their effect on a previously underwhelming side.