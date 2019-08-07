Texans, Cowboys, Bengals donate to El Paso, Dayton funds

In the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio last weekend, the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals made financial contributions to benefit the victims of the two tragedies.

The Houston Texans Foundation will donate $100,000 and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation and the Cowboys committed $50,000 to the El Paso Victims' Fund - El Paso Community Foundation. The Foundation is working with the County of El Paso and the City of El Paso to aid affected families.

The NFL Foundation will also be contributing $150,000 to the efforts.

"Our hearts and support are with the entire El Paso community and especially with the families of the victims of this very tragic event," Cowboys executive Charlotte Anderson said via a statement. "Our organization has long enjoyed a wonderful following from the people of El Paso, and our wish is that so many others in Texas and around the country will be inspired to assist the loved ones who are grieving."

The Bengals and the NFL Foundation will donate $75,000 to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund, through The Dayton Foundation. The Dayton Foundation will work with local authorities to distribute the funds to those affected by the shooting.

"Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend," Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected."