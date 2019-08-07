Roundup: Steelers CB Joe Haden suffers ankle injury

The Kansas City Chiefs got some positive injury news Wednesday.

Starting running back Damien Williams returned to practice after missing more than a week due to a hamstring injury suffered early in training camp, via B.J. Kissel of the team's official website.

The Chiefs suggested they were being cautious with Williams on the outset of the injury, but coach Andy Reid reportedly began to sound frustrated the starting running back was still out over the weekend.

"He's missed a lot of plays," Reid said Saturday of Williams. "It's been great for these other guys. (Carlos Hyde) has done a nice job. He's got a lot of reps and he's taking advantage of them."

Williams returns to practice as K.C.'s top running back. The team has repeatedly insisted this offseason that the career backup owns the dual-threat tools to carry the workload in the Chiefs backfield. With the hamstring issue hopefully in the rear view before preseason games even start, Williams can go about proving the coaching staff correct.

Other news we're monitoring around the league on Wednesday:

1. Steelers cornerback Joe Haden was carted off the field after suffering what is believed to be a minor ankle injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.

2. The San Francisco 49ers came out of Wednesday's practice with a couple injury scares.

Star rookie defensive end Nick Bosa exited the field early with an injured ankle, per multiple reports. Cornerback Jason Verrett also suffered an ankle injury. Both are undergoing MRIs.

Niners DC Robert Saleh expressed optimism on Bosa's health when meeting with reporters.

Robert Saleh says he doesnât have anything definitive on Nick Bosa yet but didnât think the injury is serious. âI think heâs alright,â he said. â Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) August 7, 2019

Niners wide receiver Marquise Goodwin also went down with an apparent right leg injury but later returned to practice.

3. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Inside Training Camp Live that Raiders receiver Antonio Brown is dealing with frostbitten feet due to not wearing proper footwear in a cryotherapy machine.

4. Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea will undergo an MRI on Friday after leaving practice early Tuesday with knee injury, Rapoport reports.

Bruce Arians said Vita Vea had an MRI after he sustained a knee injury in practice on Tues. However, because there was still swelling in the knee, they want to do a second examination on Friday. Arians concluded: "We'll know more on Friday. But the original prognosis was good." â Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) August 7, 2019

5. Texans backup quarterback A.J. McCarron suffered a thumb injury during practice Tuesday and will miss some time, Rapoport reported, via a source.

6. Bengals running back Rodney Anderson passed his physical and has been cleared to return to practice, the team announced.

7. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters that tight end Ed Dickson underwent a knee procedure and the hope is that he's out just four to five weeks.

Carroll also had an update on rookie defensive end L.J. Collier, who currently is rehabing an "unusual" ankle sprain.