Chiefs' Damien Williams (hamstring) back in practice

The Kansas City Chiefs got some positive injury news Wednesday.

Starting running back Damien Williams returned to practice after missing more than a week due to a hamstring injury suffered early in training camp, via B.J. Kissel of the team's official website.

The Chiefs suggested they were being cautious with Williams on the outset of the injury, but coach Andy Reid reportedly began to sound frustrated the starting running back was still over the weekend.

"He's missed a lot of plays," Reid said Saturday of Williams. "It's been great for these other guys. (Carlos Hyde) has done a nice job. He's got a lot of reps and he's taking advantage of them."

Williams returns to practice as K.C.'s top running back. The team has repeatedly insisted this offseason that the career backup owns the dual-threat tools to carry the workload in the Chiefs backfield. With the hamstring issue hopefully in the rear view before preseason games even start, Williams can go about proving the coaching staff correct.