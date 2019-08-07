'20 Pro Bowl returns to Orlando for fourth straight year

The Pro Bowl is returning to Orlando this season.

The AFC vs. NFC battle is set to take place on Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium. It will be the fourth consecutive year the Pro Bowl is played at the stadium.

"We're thrilled to return to Orlando for the fourth year in a row and bring the Pro Bowl experience to the city of Orlando, our fans, players and partners," Peter O'Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President, Club Business & League Events said via a statement. "We're happy to provide not only a week-long celebration of football, but also to extend the celebration of the NFL's 100th season throughout this year's Pro Bowl."

Since the Pro Bowl moved to Orlando for the 2016 season, the AFC has dominated the game, winning all three contests. The game was played in Honolulu at Aloha Stadium from 1979 through 2015, except the 2009 and 2014 seasons (played in Miami and Glendale, Arizona, respectively).

Last year's game was highlighted by a trio of Kansas City Chiefs -- Patrick Mahomes (156 passing yards, one touchdown), Anthony Sherman (rushing touchdown) and Tyreek Hill (47 total yards). The AFC cruised to a 26-7 win.

Tickets for the 2020 Pro Bowl will go on sale later this year. Fans interested in purchasing tickets may register at http://www.nfl.com/2020probowl for presale opportunities. Season ticket holders for all 32 teams will automatically be included in the presale, and all previous Orlando Pro Bowl ticket buyers will receive priority access to purchase tickets.