Camp Buzz: Bills' McCoy still expects to be 'the guy'

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» LeSean McCoy is well aware of the additions at his position and the questions surrounding his role, but the Buffalo Bills running back isn't letting it get to him.

On the final day of Bills training camp, McCoy addressed the offseason chatter with a sense of optimism and confidence as he prepares for his 11th NFL season.

"I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told," McCoy said, per team reporter Chris Brown. "That's my every day approach. We're all a team and trying to help each other out to win games, compete against each other and make each other better. Me and Frank [Gore] have been competing for years. We train in the offseason and we're always trying to beat each other. I'm excited for the challenge."

McCoy recently turned 31 on July 12 and, despite coming off a down year, will still be a significant factor in a revamped backfield that includes, as he mentioned, Gore, who turned 36 in May; former Jaguar T.J. Yeldon and 2019 third-round draft pick Devin Singletary.

In 2018, McCoy played in 14 games (13 starts) and accumulated a career-low 514 rushing yards on 161 carries, his fewest since his rookie year, and three TDs. He did manage to keep a vice grip on the ball and not fumble for the first time in his career, but, as a running back who's been known as one of the best since entering the NFL, his stats didn't resemble a player that rushed for over 1,000 yards -- for the sixth time in 10 seasons -- a year prior.

Buffalo's backfield will be a bit crowded this upcoming season, but, based on McCoy's mindset, he's not ready to sacrifice any touches.

» New team, who dis? QB Nick Foles and receiver Chris Conley, two of the Jaguars' key offseason acquisitions, showed nice chemistry on this sensational play. Could be a sign of things to come if the two keep connecting like this.

» So, apparently, Saquon Barkley has an arm too. We probably won't see any of this from the Giants once the season begins but, at least he can do it, right?

» The 49ers decided to go old school during Tuesday's camp session. Old school as in a good old-fashioned jousting match. You got to see this.

» Jets tight end Chris Herndon will miss the first few weeks of the season, but has been hard at work in practice to make sure he stays ready. The concentration on this catch is something crazy.

» It hasn't been confirmed that the Raiders are looking to fill a void on their coaching staff, but this would be a very interesting addition if that day ever comes.

» Rookie receiver A.J. Brown did not practice for the Titans on Tuesday. Still, the second-round pick lent a helping hand as much as he could. Or better yet, a helping throwing arm.