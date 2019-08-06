DDFP: Will Melvin Gordon remain a Charger?

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Matt "Money" Smith, who finally makes his return! The guys kibitz about a wide number of topics including who Shek's kids should root for between the Steelers and Chargers (12:55), Eddie Spaghetti getting a mohawk (14:50), the worst tattoos you could possibly get (18:15) and Michael Thomas' contract (44:55). Shek and Money also got into Melvin Gordon and Zeke Elliot's contract situations during the Zaxby's Fresh Takes segment (25:40). We round out the show with some voicemails from Kent Brown's mom (51:14) sandwiched by a Chris Harrison story (53:20).

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play: