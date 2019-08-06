Texans sit Lonnie Johnson after physical joint practice

A day after being booted from joint practice with the Green Bay Packers after a big hit, the Houston Texans held out corner Lonnie Johnson out of Tuesday's practice.

Coach Bill O'Brien was muted when asked the reason Johnson was kept out of practice.

"Just decided to hold him out," O'Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

O'Brien added that the 2019 second-round pick would play in Thursday's preseason opener versus the Packers.

Johnson was kicked out of Monday's practice after a big hit on Green Bay tight end Jace Sternberger, who got his helmet knocked off on the play. Johnson then stood and posed over the opponent after the play. A scuffle ensued. Luckily Sternberger wasn't seriously injured on the practice hit.

Not trying to hurt nobody just wanna be great ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â¼ï¸ https://t.co/tv734EE9TH â Lonnie Johnson jr. (@Lonnie30johnson) August 5, 2019

Johnson's hit epitomized a rough first practice which left many Packers players perturbed at the physicality from some of the Texans defenders, per Ryan Wood of The Green Bay Press-Gazette. Perhaps it was best that Johnson wasn't on the field Tuesday.