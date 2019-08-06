Roundup: RB Jerick McKinnon activated from PUP

While he's still yet to take the field for the 49ers in a game that counts in the win-loss column, Jerick McKinnon is a step closer to making his San Francisco debut.

After a torn ACL forced him to miss all of his first season with the Niners, McKinnon was activated from the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, the team announced.

Having built up some buzz ahead of the 2018 season after he was acquired from the Vikings, McKinnon will return to a San Francisco backfield in which he competes for carries and reps with Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman.

Here are other notes and news we're monitoring on Tuesday:

1. A pleasant sight came Tuesday at Atlanta Falcons practice, as rookie first-round selection Kaleb McGary was with the team as an observer, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Garafolo added Atlanta coach Dan Quinn said McGary's presence was a good sign and that doctors were "pleased" with the offensive tackle's progress.

McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure -- a minimally invasive approach that can correct heart rhythm problems -- on Wednesday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that it's going to be a "wait-and-see" in terms of McGary's return as the team has done research on other athletes with similar ailments and their returns have varied.

During his college days at Washington, McGary had two similar procedures.

2. New York Jets receiver Quincy Enunwa left Tuesday's practice early with an apparent groin injury. Following the practice, New York coach Adam Gase said Enunwa would have tests on his groin, but that the wideout wanted to return to practice, a possible indicator that the injury is not serious.

Defensive tackle Leonard Williams had an MRI on his hip, according to Gase, and the team is keeping him out of practice as a precaution.

3. Five-year veteran defensive end Kasim Edebali signed with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday as the team also announced the placement of DE Joe Ostman (knee) on injured reserve. The team has also signed cornerback Ajene Harris and waived/injured offensive tackle Casey Tucker.

4. The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of offensive tackle Jarron Jones on Tuesday morning as a corresponding move of placing offensive tackle LaAdrian Jones (quad) on injured reserve.