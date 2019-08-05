ATN Podcast: Week 1 Tournament for Our Attention

A room filled with heroes -- Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- is joined by Patrick Claybon to bring you the latest news from around the NFL including Tom Brady's new contract (5:23), Yannick Ngakoue ending his holdout (12:40) and Colt McCoy on the top of the Redskins' QB depth chart (14:59). The heroes reflect on the Hall of Fame Ceremony (19:35) and then introduce a new seg: Week 1 Game That Catches My Eye Already, Don't Tell Me It's Too Early (38:10). It's a mouthful and maybe needs some workshopping but which Week 1 matchup is getting us juiced up?!

Listen to the podcast below: