Raiders' new home to be named 'Allegiant Stadium'

The Oakland Raiders are still about a year out from moving to their new home but today's latest move made the pending change feel even more real.

In collaboration with Las Vegas-based travel company Allegiant, the Raiders unveiled the name of their new stadium Monday, a building that is still under construction but is set to be ready by the start of the 2020 regular season.

"We're thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium," said Raiders President Marc Badain via the team's website. "As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community. We are grateful to all involved who worked diligently to make Allegiant Stadium a reality."

The 1.75 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art domed stadium represents a huge step forward for the major partnership between Allegiant and the Raiders. Both conglomerates will have their name attached to a number of high-profile events set to come at the stadium, which will serve as the site of the Las Vegas Bowl in 2020 and beyond and will host the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game.

Things have moved fast for the franchise since being approved to move to Las Vegas in March 2017 and, with their upcoming turn on Hard Knocks debuting Tuesday, who knows what other news will come out of Oakland.