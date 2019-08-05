Hall of Fame Power Rankings: Which bust is best?

Blair Buswell lets no detail by the wayside when he sits down with a Hall of Famer.

Some want to smile. Some want to look like they're coming on an unblocked blitz. Some want accessories. And some just want their old hair back.

As the Pro Football Hall of Fame's bust sculptor since 1983, it's Buswell's job to be as accommodating as rules allow.

"I want people to feel like they're looking at these guys exactly the way they were as players or coaches," Buswell told The Baton Rouge Advocate. "And it's obviously important to the guys, so we're very precise about everything."

Precision matters -- not just to the sculptor, but to everyone else who visits Canton. Every bust of the now-326 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinees is crafted to be spot-on; some just resonate with football fans more.

With 2019 Hall of Fame weekend in the rear-view mirror, let's review some of the best from Buswell and his team. These are five of the most memorable Hall of Fame busts ever:

Michael Strahan

The single-season sack king had a simple request when he earned induction in 2014.

"I presented a unique challenge 'cause I told (Buswell) I wanted to smile," Strahan told the New Yorker. "If I close my mouth, people won't know who it is."

Buswell obliged his subject. After a four-hour study session on the set of "Live! with Kelly and Michael," he got Strahan's famous gap-toothed grin down and made one legendary bust.

Deion Sanders

Sanders' Prime Time personality deserved a statue to match. Buswell and Co. did their part -- right down to Sanders' Falcons-era Jheri curl.

Bust accessories -- like Tom Landry's legendary hat or Eric Dickerson's goggles -- are prohibited by the Hall. So Prime made the perfect late audible at his 2011 induction ceremony.

Randy Moss

Pro Football Hall of Famers don't pick one single team when they enter Football Heaven. That made a legend like Moss tricky; Should his bust reflect his Vikings stint or his record-breaking run with the Patriots?

Buswell amassed a database of Moss pictures and perfectly split both eras. Moss loved the end result, braids and all, according to this E:60 piece.

Kevin Greene

As a rule, no Hall of Famer gets to see the finished sculpture until their induction ceremony. The end result: Real-time, organic reactions like the one Kevin Greene had when the cloth came off in 2016.

Go to four-minute mark to watch Greene pet his bust's flowing locks. It was Hall's best hair until...

Ed Reed

This one speaks for itself. Reed's beard-hair combination sent Twitter into a frenzy because it was so incredibly accurate.

Ed Reed's HoF bust is outstanding pic.twitter.com/nKhnYtotP9 â Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) August 4, 2019

Ed Reedâs @ProFootballHOF bust is SPECTACULAR! â Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 4, 2019

Meanwhile, some refiguring was required in the hallowed halls of Canton. They just were't ready for a bust this great.