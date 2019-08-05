Rams' Cooper Kupp 'felt great' after taking first hit

Cooper Kupp can once again take a bump.

As the Los Angeles Rams receiver winds his way back from an ACL tear, he said getting past the first time he was hit since the injury proved to himself he's going to be good to go.

"A guy gives you a pop, you roll up, hit the ground and pop back up," he said, via the L.A. Daily News. "Honestly, I didn't really realize I'd gone down. And it's like, 'Oh, yeah, my first time really being hit and being on the ground.' But it felt great. You get that first one out of the way, and you're good."

Kupp tore his ACL on Nov. 11 last season, missing the end of the Rams' regular season and the run to the Super Bowl. The injury sideswiped the Rams' offense, with Jared Goff sorely missing his security blanket.

Kupp avoided the PUP list to open camp and is on pace to be ready Week 1.

"I think physically you don't see any effects of the knee injury," coach Sean McVay said Sunday. "I think it's more just getting your feet underneath you and playing the game.

"I think he's gotten better every single day. I think yesterday (Saturday's work against the Chargers' defense) was great for him to get out in a competitive setting. There (were) some physical hits, and he ended up getting down on the ground and ended up taking some shots, but it was good for him to kind of have that confidence and experience those things."

With Kupp able to take a bump and pop back up again, a major piece of the reigning NFC champions looks like he'll be ready to roll when the games start counting.