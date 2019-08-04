Don Banks, veteran NFL writer, dies at age 57

Don Banks, longtime NFL writer and former NFL.com contributor, died Sunday morning in Canton, Ohio, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He was 57.

Banks was hired by the Review-Journal last month to cover the NFL. He was in Canton to cover the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday. His first piece with the paper, an inside look into how "Hard Knocks" affected the 2018 Browns, was published on Sunday morning.

"Words can't express the depth of sadness the Review-Journal staff feels for Don's family and friends," Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement Sunday. "Beyond a sportswriting institution, Don was a dedicated husband and father and a class act. No NFL journalist commanded more respect. The sport has lost one of its finest storytellers."

A veteran football journalist, Banks worked at several outlets, including Sports Illustrated, where he spent 17 years, and most recently The Athletic and Patriots.com. Banks spent part of the 2016 season as a contributor to NFL.com. Banks also spent 10 years covering the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Banks' passing inspired an outpouring of support from his colleagues and teams around the league.

We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of former https://t.co/fZzderp1I3 contributor Don Banks. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/pIewXUWr8G â New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 4, 2019

Devastatingly sad news with the passing of NFL reporter Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/teXBfkpKYe â Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2019

We are brokenhearted over the loss of Don. Aside from being a phenomenal writer, he was a kind, caring & loyal friend. He held himself to the highest standards of journalism and earned the utmost respect across the National Football League. We will miss him dearly. https://t.co/KgMNLca0FK â Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) August 4, 2019

We are saddened to hear the news about long-time NFL reporter Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/tJJxIEAbIg â Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 5, 2019

We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/folOBezpbO â Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 5, 2019

We are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary football writer Don Banks. Our organization sends our thoughts to his family and friends. â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 5, 2019

Absolutely crushing news. Don was the best. Horribly sad. https://t.co/RLquVAXnOy â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Iâm sick. Just saw Don on Friday in Berea. First question he asked was how @sarapelissero is doing. We talked about his wifeâs job search, the move next year and his excitement to tell all the stories in Vegas. He always offered support for my career. Prayers with his family. https://t.co/ASEMWZWDt5 â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 4, 2019

There are no words to put in a tweet to accurately convey the sadness my counterparts and I are feeling right now. A terrific guy. Crushing. Weâll miss you, Don. https://t.co/WCrq0VO3i9 â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 4, 2019

Forget good guy; Don was one of the best guys. So friendly, so kind, so genuinely interested in people, so completely generous - w/ his time and knowledge - and so damn tremendous at the art of writing. This is heartbreaking. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/rMzUUxT18Y â Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 5, 2019

Don Banks had this special way of making you feel like you belonged. He talked to everyone like they were a close friend or respected colleague, even if they were just a clueless young writer. He always helped and always delivered in print. Rest in peace. â Conor Orr ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@ConorOrr) August 5, 2019