Don Banks, veteran NFL writer, dies at age 56

Don Banks, longtime NFL writer and former NFL.com contributor, died Sunday morning in Canton, Ohio, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. He was 56.
Banks was hired by the Review-Journal last month to cover the NFL. He was in Canton to cover the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday. His first piece with the paper, an inside look into how "Hard Knocks" affected the 2018 Browns, was published on Sunday morning.
"Words can't express the depth of sadness the Review-Journal staff feels for Don's family and friends," Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook said in a statement Sunday. "Beyond a sportswriting institution, Don was a dedicated husband and father and a class act. No NFL journalist commanded more respect. The sport has lost one of its finest storytellers."
A veteran football journalist, Banks worked at several outlets, including Sports Illustrated, where he spent 17 years, and most recently The Athletic and Patriots.com. Banks spent part of the 2016 season as a contributor to NFL.com. Banks also spent 10 years covering the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Banks' passing inspired an outpouring of support from his colleagues and teams around the league.
We are shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of former https://t.co/fZzderp1I3 contributor Don Banks. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. https://t.co/pIewXUWr8Gâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 4, 2019
Devastatingly sad news with the passing of NFL reporter Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/teXBfkpKYeâ Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 4, 2019
We are brokenhearted over the loss of Don. Aside from being a phenomenal writer, he was a kind, caring & loyal friend. He held himself to the highest standards of journalism and earned the utmost respect across the National Football League. We will miss him dearly. https://t.co/KgMNLca0FKâ Chiefs Communications (@ChiefsPR) August 4, 2019
We are saddened to hear the news about long-time NFL reporter Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/tJJxIEAbIgâ Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) August 5, 2019
We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Don Banks. pic.twitter.com/folOBezpbOâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 5, 2019
We are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary football writer Don Banks. Our organization sends our thoughts to his family and friends.â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 5, 2019
Absolutely crushing news. Don was the best. Horribly sad. https://t.co/RLquVAXnOyâ Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019
Iâm sick. Just saw Don on Friday in Berea. First question he asked was how @sarapelissero is doing. We talked about his wifeâs job search, the move next year and his excitement to tell all the stories in Vegas. He always offered support for my career. Prayers with his family. https://t.co/ASEMWZWDt5â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 4, 2019
There are no words to put in a tweet to accurately convey the sadness my counterparts and I are feeling right now. A terrific guy. Crushing. Weâll miss you, Don. https://t.co/WCrq0VO3i9â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 4, 2019
Forget good guy; Don was one of the best guys. So friendly, so kind, so genuinely interested in people, so completely generous - w/ his time and knowledge - and so damn tremendous at the art of writing. This is heartbreaking. ï¿½ï¿½ https://t.co/rMzUUxT18Yâ Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) August 5, 2019
Don Banks had this special way of making you feel like you belonged. He talked to everyone like they were a close friend or respected colleague, even if they were just a clueless young writer. He always helped and always delivered in print. Rest in peace.â Conor Orr ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@ConorOrr) August 5, 2019
The history of the NFL was never told better than by Don. Such a good man, husband and father. So respected by coaches and players. I'm still in shock. Just saw him here in Canton. He looked great and was in good spirits, excited to start his new job. Rest easy, my friend. https://t.co/Nk9NsJ9vRrâ Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) August 5, 2019