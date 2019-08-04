Training Camp Buzz: Redskins release QB depth chart

The 2019 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here for some of the best sights, sounds and buzzy moments from "Inside Training Camp Live".

» Washington offered its first, albeit all-too-early glimpse at the state of the quarterback competition, as the Redskins released their first unofficial depth chart on Sunday.

The order under center is as follows: Colt McCoy, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins.

What does this mean? Well, not much, except the potential order for who gets snaps in Washington's preseason opener against the Browns on Thursday.

Starting jobs aren't won, and depth charts don't mean much, in the first week of August. But the Redskins' QB competition, with three potential Week 1 starters on the roster, warrants daily monitoring.

» On Carolina's unofficial depth chart, newly signed Tre Boston is listed as a starting safety alongside Eric Reid. The veteran safety immediately hopped Rashaan Gaulden, who is now listed behind Reid.

» Atlanta is being cautious with first-round tackle Kaleb McGary, who underwent a procedure on his heart this week.

While the Falcons are reluctant to provide a timetable for his return to the field, coach Dan Quinn was optimistic that he could be ready for Week 1.

"I think so," Quinn said Sunday when asked if McGary could play in the season opener. "The good news is by no means is this a redshirt year, so as far as when the opener is, it's to early to tell. He's going to get back as quick as he can, but we're also going to take great care of him and make sure he does it in the exact fashion that everyone wants."

McGary underwent a cardiac ablation procedure on Wednesday, the third time he has had the procedure during his playing career.

» Bears. Kicker. Update. Incoming.

Battling Bears booters Eddy Pineiro and Elliott Fry are hitting their stride. After heating up in Bourbonnais, the kickers took their show on the road, or back home, to Soldier Field on Saturday night. The fans in attendance were witnesses to quite a performance, including a perfect night from one of the contenders.

Pineiro made all 12 field goals he attempted on Saturday, including one from 60 yaerds, according to the team's website. Fry held his own as well, hitting seven of nine attempts, but missing from 48 and 60 yards.

Back at the scene of the double doink, with Cody Parkey nowhere in sight, the Bears presented to their supporters two viable kickers and a renewed sense of confidence.

"This is what we do for a living," Pineiro said after the practice. "Just got to make kicks. That's what Chicago wants."

» During Sunday's practice, members of the Raiders honored the memory of Oakland great Cliff Branch, who passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday.

Derek Carr, Tyrell Williams and Vontaze Burfict were seen wearing Branch's iconic No. 21 during practice.

» The following is a description of a kidney stone, from Broncos coach Vic Fangio, who coached on Thursday night through a bout with kidney stones.

"It's still in there. It's kind of moody. It acts up sometimes and sometimes it doesn't. During practice today it was fine. Yesterday afternoon it wasn't so fine so it's kind of moody."

As you were.