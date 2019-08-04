Texans waive '17 third-round pick RB D'Onta Foreman

In a bold move Sunday morning, the Houston Texans are parting ways with running back D'Onta Foreman.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the Texans are waiving the 23-year-old running back, according to a source informed of the situation. The move will create a heated battle for the team's backup role.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle first reported the news.

The frustration with RB DâOnta Foreman was evident going back to last season. A bold move that everyone takes notice of so early in camp. https://t.co/zFFg3J5dTP â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

A third-round pick in 2017, Foreman showed promise as a homegrown rookie out of Texas. Foreman, who grew up near Houston, earned substantial playing time as a rookie before tearing his Achilles in Week 11 in 2017. It took more than a year of rehabilitation until Foreman could see the field again late last year, but wasn't vital in the Texans' short playoff run.

With Lamar Miller slated as the starter, Foreman's sudden absence leaves a heated competition for the team's backup spot. Josh Ferguson, Buddy Howell and Taiwan Jones are three veterans vying for the role while undrafted rookies Damarea Crockett and Karan Higdon Jr. look to prove their fit to make the roster.

The Texans head to Green Bay this Thursday night in their preseason opener.