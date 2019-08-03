Still shining: Tom Brady celebrates 42nd birthday!

No. 12 is 42.

Six Super Bowl championships, 14 Pro Bowls and three NFL Most Valuable Player accolades.

Tom Brady did all that before hitting Saturday -- his 42nd birthday.

Ahead of his milestone 20th season, Brady celebrated birthday No. 42 on Saturday as he prepares to become just the fifth NFL quarterback to start a game at age 42 or older when the Patriots begin defense of their latest Super Bowl title on Sept. 8 against the Steelers.

Brady received well wishes from those inside the NFL ranks and outside.

Drawing closer to Week 1, Brady will become the first QB to start the opening week of a season at 42 or older since Vinny Testaverde in 2007 -- a campaign that saw the Patriots go 16-0 in the regular season before losing to the Giants in the Super Bowl. While TB12 is still going strong, Testaverde's son Vincent signed a contract with the Buccaneers this past week.

Testaverde will still hold tight to the distinction of being the eldest signal-caller to start a game as he was 44 during his final three starts in the 2007 season.

With the way the birthday boy is going, though, one would be hard-pressed to predict Brady won't be celebrating his 44th birthday ahead of his 22nd season. After all, he's coming off a sixth Super Bowl win.

For now, he's celebrating his latest bday amid another training camp preparing for another season of defying age and prognosticators of the Patriots' dynastic downfall.

Happy birthday Touchdown Tom -- 42-years-young!

