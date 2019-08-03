Raiders' Antonio Brown to visit foot specialist

There's been much mystery surrounding Antonio Brown's health since the start of Raiders training camp but it appears that the picture is getting closer to becoming more clear.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed that Brown is scheduled to visit a foot specialist Saturday after missing the last few days of camp.

The news of Brown's visit was first reported by The Athletic's Vic Tafur.

Brown raised eyebrows at the onset of camp after being listed on the NFI list with an undisclosed condition.

He was cleared to participate on July 28 and was taken off the NFI list but, outside of a few individual drills, he has yet to be a full participant in practice.

Brown was noticeably absent during Thursday and Friday's sessions, as well, further adding to the drama surrounding an injury the Raiders have yet to share any information about.