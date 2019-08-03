Cowboys' Zack Martin evaluated for minor ailment

Zack Martin has only missed two games during his five-year career, a fact that makes the latest report about the Dallas Cowboys guard especially concerning.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Martin recently underwent an MRI on his back and is "believed to have suffered just a minor ailment," a team source said.

Rapoport added that the Cowboys don't believe the injury to be serious but "will continue to monitor it."

Martin was the 16th overall selection in the 2014 NFL Draft and has been an integral piece to Dallas' offensive line, one of the best in the league.

In addition to making the Pro Bowl every year since entering the league, Martin is a three-time first-team All Pro selection and a two-time second-team selection. He was also the 59th-ranked player on the 2019 NFL Top 100 list.