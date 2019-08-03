Roundup: Vikes to sign vet CB Bene' Benwikere

After watching their options diminish thanks to injuries and suspensions, the Minnesota Vikings intend to sign free agent cornerback Bene' Benwikere, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Benwikere, who was selected by the Panthers in the fifth round in 2014, is expected to have the chance to contribute with second-year corners Mike Hughes (ACL) and Holton Hill (suspension) out of the lineup for the foreseeable future.

The Vikings are still expected to have Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes line up across from opposing receivers once the season kicks off but, outside of those two and Mackensie Alexander, who played in 15 games for the Vikes in 2018, there isn't much depth to speak of.

Benwikere, 27, appeared in 15 combined games last season (11 with the Cardinals, 4 with the Raiders) and contributed 54 tackles, four pass deflections and an interception. The San Jose State product played three seasons in Carolina to begin his career before a one-year run with the Cowboys.

Here's other NFL news we're monitoring Saturday:

1. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (calf) missed his fourth straight practice as he continues to heal.

The Colts also announced the signing of tight end Zach Conque and, in a corresponding move, the team waived-injured TE Billy Brown.

2. New Orleans Saints running back Latavius Murray (undisclosed reason) is back on the field after missing four straight days of practice. Murray is in his first year in New Orleans after playing with the Raiders for his first three years and the Vikings for his last two.

3. New York Jets offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle) not practicing after sustaining injury yesterday.

4. The Chicago Bears waived/injured defensive back Josh Simmons and sign receiver Joe Walker.