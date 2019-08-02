ATN Podcast: Training camp fly on the wall

A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all the latest news around the NFL including the majorly anticipated HOF game recap (9:30), the Jets' new signing (17:00) and Melvin Gordon requesting a trade from the Chargers (24:10). Gil Brandt is headed into the HOF and the heroes share some stories of the past (34:57). What would it like to be a fly on the wall in some of these training camps (41:52)?

LISTEN to the podcast here:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts and Google Play: