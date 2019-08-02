Cameron Meredith signing with New England Patriots

Cameron Meredith didn't take long to find a new landing spot.

The New England Patriots are signing the wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the situation.

The New Orleans Saints cut Meredith earlier this week after one season in which he played in just six games, caught nine passes for 114 yards and one touchdown, while struggling to stay healthy.

The 26-year-old had a productive 2016 campaign for the Chicago Bears, hauling in 66 passes for 888 yards and four TDs, and looked to be a player on the rise. But a devastating ACL tear wiped out his entire 2017 season. Meredith hasn't been the same since.

For the Patriots, it's a low-risk flyer on a player who has talent and, if healthy, could provide competition at a position of need. With Julian Edelman out with a thumb injury, Demaryius Thomas still on the PUP list and Josh Gordon's potential return not yet in sight, the Patriots were in the market for some preseason depth at receiver. If he's cleared medically, Meredith could battle for a roster spot.