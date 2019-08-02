Ex-Jets CB Mo Claiborne facing 4-game suspension

Free-agent corner Mo Claiborne won't be opening the 2019 season on the field even if he lands a team.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday the cornerback is facing a four-game suspension for violations of the substance abuse policy, per sources informed of the situation.

Claiborne is appealing the suspension and could get it reduced.

The looming suspension might explain why the veteran remains wallowing on the free-agent market well into training camps. Claiborne took a couple of visits this offseason, most recently with the Minnesota Vikings, but has yet to land a gig.

A 2012 first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys, injuries derailed his time in Texas. Claiborne spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets. In 2018 he compiled 57 tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions. Claiborne might not be a top-tier shadow-man, but he's a reliable veteran who can step up versus the run and gobble up snaps at the corner spot.

In a league ever in need of capable cover corners, Claiborne could land a gig at some point this season and see the field after his suspension is up.