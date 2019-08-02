Colts working out veteran WR Brandon Marshall

Receiver Brandon Marshall is back on the NFL radar.

The 35-year-old is working out for the Indianapolis Colts today, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

ESPN first reported the visit.

Marshall opened the 2018 season with the Seattle Seahawks, playing in seven games but catching just 11 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown before being cut. Marshall signed briefly with the New Orleans Saints but didn't participate in a game before again being released.

A six-time Pro Bowler, it's questionable how much Marshall has left in the tank at this point of his career. He's played in only 12 games the past two seasons catching just 29 total passes. His last Pro Bowl season came with the New York Jets in 2015, which he compiled 109 catches for 1,502 yards and 14 TDs. Since then it appears age has caught up to the once perennial 1,000-yard receiver.

It's unclear at this stage whether the Colts are simply doing their due diligence on an available player -- they're also working out veteran running back Mike Gillislee -- or have an interest in signing Marshall.

Indy boosted its receiver corps alongside T.Y. Hilton this offseason adding Devin Funchess in free agency and drafted Parris Campbell in the second round. After garnering intense praise as camp opened, Campbell has been sidelined during practice by a hamstring injury. Chester Rogers is also slated to play a role, and Deon Cain is progressing well from injury.