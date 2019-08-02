Roundup: Seahawks' Ziggy Ansah on target for Week 1

Tyreek Hill is back on the practice field.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver is on the field and in pads Friday, per BJ Kissel of the team's official website. How much he participates remains to be seen.

Hill left practice Tuesday after colliding with a teammate and suffering a quad contusion.

The speedy wideout being back at practice after missing just two days underscores that Hill and the Chiefs avoided any serious injury issue.

Fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman left practice early due to an illness, according to Brooke Pryor with the Kansas City Star.

Here's other NFL news we're monitoring Friday:

1. The Seattle Seahawks have seen their defensive line depleted due to suspension (Jarran Reed) and injury (L.J. Collier) during training camp, but it looks like good news is on the horizon.

Pete Carroll told local radio station KJR-AM that Eziekel Ansah, who underwent offseason shoulder surgery, is on target to be active for Week 1, per The Associated Press. The Seahawks signed Ansah in May to a one-year deal worth up to $12.75 million.

The positive outlook from Carroll jives with an July report from NFL Newtork's Tom Pelissero.

#Seahawks DE Ezekiel Ansah will be on the active roster to start training camp, source said. Expect limited work early as he continues to rebuild strength in his shoulder. They knew thatâd take time when they guaranteed him $6 million. All about having him ready for the season. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 24, 2019

2. Free-agent running back Mike Gillislee is working out with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. The former Patriots back also recently worked out for the Raiders.

3. New York Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum exited practice early with an ankle injury. Adam Gase told reporters it "could be up to a week" before Beachum returns. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was limited by a sore groin.

4. Bengals center Billy Price has passed a physical and is expected to return to practice today, the team announced. Price was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list last Friday.

Cincy coach Zac Taylor told reporters wideout John Ross (hamstring) remains "day to day".

5. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters that rookie wide receiver Andy Isabella is dealing with a minor knee issue that could cause him to miss the first preseason game next week, per the official team site.

6. The Lions announced that they have activated cornerback Darius Slay from Active/Non-Football Injury.