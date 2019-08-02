Roundup: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill returns to practice

Tyreek Hill is back on the practice field.

The Kansas City Chiefs receiver is on the field and in pads Friday, per BJ Kissel of the team's official website. How much he participates remains to be seen.

Hill left practice Tuesday after colliding with a teammate and suffering a quad contusion.

The speedy wideout being back at practice after missing just two days underscores that Hill and the Chiefs avoided any serious injury issue.

Fellow wide receiver Mecole Hardman left practice early due to an illness, according to Brooke Pryor with the Kansas City Star.

Here's other NFL news we're monitoring Friday:

1. Free-agent running back Mike Gillislee is working out with the Indianapolis Colts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source. The former Patriots back also recently worked out for the Raiders.

2. New York Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum exited practice early with an ankle injury. Adam Gase told reporters it "could be up to a week" before Beachum returns. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson was limited by a sore groin.

3. Bengals center Billy Price has passed a physical and is expected to return to practice today, the team announced. Price was placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury list last Friday.