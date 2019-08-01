Broncos coach Vic Fangio battling kidney stone

Vic Fangio is scheduled to make his head coaching debut Thursday night, leading the Denver Broncos against the Atlanta Falcons in the Hall of Fame Game. But a medical issue could sideline the first-year skipper.

Fangio, 60, was hospitalized on Thursday with a kidney stone, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported. The team later confirmed the news.

Despite his hospitalization, the Broncos announced that Fangio "is planning on coaching" Thursday night's game.

Fangio arrived at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio at around 5:50 p.m. ET. The preseason contest kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Fangio spent the last eight seasons as a defensive coordinator with the San Francisco 49ers (2011-2014) and Chicago Bears (2015-2018).

Denver hired Fangio in January to replace the fired Vance Joseph, who led Denver to a 11-21 record in two seasons.