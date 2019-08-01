Roundup: Collier dealing with 'unusual' ankle sprain

Seattle Seahawks first-round pick L.J. Collier is dealing with an "unusual" ankle sprain suffered during Tuesday's practice.

Coach Pete Carroll characterized the defensive end's sprain as "badly sprained," but noted it's not a high-ankle issue.

"It's not a garden-variety sprain at all," Carroll said Thursday. "It's a little bit of an unusual one ... upper part of his foot. It's an unusual one for us. We really haven't had a guy sprain his ankle just like this. ... It's a rare sprain."

Carroll said the injury will take weeks to heal. The intimation is Collier will likely miss a good chunk of the preseason, if not all of it, confirming NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport's previous report.

Along the Seahawks revamped defensive line, Collier was slated to play a big role. The hope is that the rookie can be ready for the regular season, but the setback is a blow to a defensive line that will already be without Jarran Reed, who is suspended six games to start the season.

Carroll didn't rule out the Seahawks adding a defensive lineman, noting his usual refrain: "We're always competing to figure it out."

Here are other injuries we're monitoring on Thursday:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars third-round pick linebacker Quincy Williams is out four to six weeks with a slight tear in his meniscus, per Rapoport. The team confirmed the news Thursday. Williams will need arthroscopic surgery but is not expected to miss much game time, Rapoport adds.

2. San Francisco 49ers guard Joshua Garnett is expected to miss three weeks after undergoing finger surgery, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday, per Bay Area News Group.

3. Jordan Lasley is heading to the west coast. One day after being released by the Baltimore Ravens, the wide receiver was claimed by the Oakland Raiders via waivers. Lasley was drafted by Baltimore in the fifth round of the 2018 draft but grew out of favor this summer after he repotedly got into a fight with teammates.