Vic Fangio eyeing Broncos' young O-line vs. Falcons

Tonight football commences.

The preseason's annual kickoff, the Hall of Fame Game, launches tonight at 8 p.m. ET between the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos.

Like most seasons, the HOF Game will be a time for the backups to shine, with the majority of starters sitting out.

There will be some key players on the field tonight, however. One area to keep your eye on will be the Broncos' offensive line, where three O-linemen who could be opening day starters will participate: left tackle Garett Bolles, rookie guard Dalton Risner and center Connor McGovern.

New Denver coach Vic Fangio wants to see the unit build some cohesion and get tested in a live situation.

"Yeah, let's see who can block a good pass rusher without chipping them," Fangio said, via the Associated Press. "Even though they've got the box loaded, let's see if we can run the ball up the middle."

With Joe Flacco not playing, the line will be protecting first for Kevin Hogan, then rookie Drew Lock.

It's the -- checks watch -- 45th time Broncos GM John Elway has shuffled the offensive line during an offseason in an effort to finally get it right. Fine, 45 is an exaggeration, but it's seemingly a yearly process for Denver to try to revamp its blocking unit. The last several seasons have gone sideways quickly.

Aside from adding a young talented guard in Risner, Denver paid right tackle Ja'Wuan James a ton in free agency, and get guard Ronald Leary back off injury. It could be Elway's best unit in years if the three young players set to play tonight improve.

The biggest addition this offseason could have been prying Mike Munchak away from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Munchak has long been one of the best O-line coaches in the game and already has a bust in the Hall of Fame.

"I'm sure Munch will be there charging a fee to take a picture with the guys with his bust," Fangio quipped. "I'm going to try to get a picture with Mike standing next to his bust. That will be cool."

Fangio will get to see Munchak's bust and see how the O-line coach's young core does on the field against a live opponent.