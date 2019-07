A room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Chris Wesseling, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- bring you all of the latest news around the NFL including Michael Thomas' big new contract (7:18), Andrew Luck's setback at training camp (10:45), and the Redskins considering trading Trent Williams. (14:45) The heroes then discuss five new playcallers with make or break potential. (22:26)

