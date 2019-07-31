Tom Brady jokes 'should we take a poll?' on new contract

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Tom Brady has never entered a season in the final year of his contract. But as he begins his 20th campaign in New England, the Patriots quarterback is doing just that -- despite ample conversation with management to work out a new deal.

"Have I earned [an extension]? I don't know. That's up for talk show debate," Brady told me when I asked Wednesday at Patriots training camp. "What do you guys think? Should we take a poll? Talk to Mr. (Patriots owner Robert) Kraft, come on."

He smiled. Certainly someone as self-assured as Brady is knows he has as much control and power over the situation as anyone in the league. So the notion that the lack of a new deal/extension would make him uncomfortable is a reach, although the soon-to-be 42-year-old deftly sidestepped the question.

"We're all day to day if you think about it," Brady said "None of us are really promised anything. So I'm trying to do the best I can today and just let those things work themselves out."

The three-time MVP just won his sixth Super Bowl title, after completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns (against 11 interceptions) during the 2018 regular season. Brady's current contract averages $20.5 million per year, a figure that ranks 18th among quarterbacks today, according to Over The Cap. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner just positioned Brady atop his ranking of the top 10 QBs heading into the 2019 campaign.