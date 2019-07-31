Camp Buzz: Ravens first-round WR Brown debuts

» A day after passing his physical, Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Marquise Brown hit the ground running at training camp.

Brown, the 25th overall selection in April, had been previously placed on the non-football injury (NFI) list on July 18 after being sidelined with a foot injury.

Based on what he's displayed so far in his camp debut, "Hollywood" Brown is ready to bring showtime to Baltimore.

» Another first-round pick made their camp debut in Green Bay: safety Darnell Savage.

Savage has been absent since the start of camp after having his wisdom teeth removed.

First round pick Darnell Savage is in pads. Looks to be making his #PackersCamp debut pic.twitter.com/wUeYcvCjx4 â Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 31, 2019

» The Washington Redskins have several players looking to prove themselves in 2019, and receiver Josh Doctson is one of them.

The 2016 first-round pick showed impressive concentration on this play, snagging an absurd one-hand, over-the-shoulder catch.

» This interception by Earl Thomas seemed to remind the Ravens of a certain star defensive talent from the past. See any similarities?