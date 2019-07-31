NFL's top quarterback-wide receiver duo? Saints, Patriots combos sizzle

There are a number of great quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL, and some teams have Pro Bowl- or even All-Pro-caliber players at both of these positions.

A member of one such duo just became a whole lot richer, as New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas agreed to a five-year, $100 million contract extension after sitting out the start of training camp in hopes of getting a new deal, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. The new agreement makes him the league's highest-paid receiver.

With that in mind, we thought it would be a good time to look at quarterback-wide receiver tandems across the league to ultimately answer this question:

Which QB-WR combo is the best heading into the 2019 regular season?



Andrew Hawkins

+ Follow On Twitter Drew Brees and Michael Thomas perfectly complement each other You couldn't draw up a better duo than You couldn't draw up a better duo than Drew Brees and Michael Thomas . Brees has one of the most impressive resumes in NFL history, with several records under his belt, including the mark for single-season completion percentage (74.4). Oh yes, he's proven his accuracy time and time again and is also the current all-time leader in completion percentage at 67.3. He has a special target in Thomas, who's making big money now thanks to his hands and catch radius, reeling in any ball in his vicinity. This duo is so efficient, which is what makes it one of the best of the last few decades.



Nate Burleson

+ Follow On Twitter How do I choose any pair but the reigning league MVP and his speedy sidekick? It's hard not to pick the It's hard not to pick the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill . Mahomes threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns on his way to claiming the league MVP award in his first season as Andy Reid's starter. And Hill is the most electric player in the NFL right now. Hill was the best receiver in the league last season on throws of 20-plus air yards, per Next Gen Stats. On 42 deep targets, he had 18 receptions for 714 yards (tops in the league in each category). This type of production could only be achieved by someone who routinely beats the coverage and has an absolute gunslinger passing him the ball. It might be years before a defense figures out how to stop this pair.