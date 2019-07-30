DDFP: Andrew Hawkins and Marc Sessler

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by one of the newest members of the NFL Media team -- Andrew Hawkins! Hawk kibitzes with Shek about his training camp experiences living with A.J. Green (13:50), why the slot receiver became important (9:05) and how it was being near Bill Belichick (18:50). Then, the guys got into the NFL's Top 100 list involving Baker Mayfield vs. Jared Goff vs. Sam Darnold (36:40). Finally as Hawk exited the studio, Marc Sessler joined to talk more Browns including which historic Browns player would he add to their 2019 roster (46:45).

Listen to the podcast below:

Subscribe on: Apple Podcasts & Google Play