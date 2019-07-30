Andrew Luck (calf) continues to sit out of practices

Andrew Luck's calf injury continues to linger.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback sat out Tuesday's practice session. Coach Frank Reich told reporters Luck will not participate in the next two practices.

"(Luck was) not ready to take the next step," Reich said, per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.

Reich noted that Luck will not play in Week 1 of the preseason but added that was always the plan. Whether the starter is ready for the following two preseason tilts remains to be seen.

The nagging calf injury has bothered Luck for the past three months.

"The nature of it is a calf strain. And I say lower leg cause I feel pain in my ankle area and calf strain," Luck told reporters. "I've had images and x-rays and my Achilles is not at extra risk. There is no tear or swelling in there or anything that's indicated."

At the outset of the calf issue, the Colts said they were simply being cautious. The issue, however, continues to linger. Reich added that there is still plenty of time for Luck to get right and the team won't push the starter. The situation seems to be coming along slower than expected.

Luck's calf will continue to be a situation to monitor for a team with sky-high expectations heading into the 2019 campaign.